Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Stratasys worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

