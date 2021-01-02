Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 846 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $98,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 324,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 138,442 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

