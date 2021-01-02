Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Clarus worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

