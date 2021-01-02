Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $85.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

CHGG opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.59, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $95.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,556,418. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

