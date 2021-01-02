Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,865,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $35.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.