Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and iron deposits. It owns 100% interest in Zulema property covering an area of approximately 4,300 hectares situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region; Palo Negro and Hornitos properties that covers an area of approximately 9,000 hectares located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region; and Tierra de Oro property covering an area of approximately 5,667 hectares located in the Chile's prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt.

