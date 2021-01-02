China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.37

China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 9533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Communications Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Communications Construction from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

