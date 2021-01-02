China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEA. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEA opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

