China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Up 37.1%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Health Industries had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

About China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

