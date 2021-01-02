Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $107,520.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00.

On Monday, October 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $81,120.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.