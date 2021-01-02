CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CIT stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

