Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.35

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 102568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Citi Trends by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

