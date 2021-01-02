Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CZNC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens & Northern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,708 shares of company stock valued at $64,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 46.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

