Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,708 shares of company stock worth $64,228 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 49.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

