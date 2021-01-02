Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0839 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $56.19 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

