Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 972,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

