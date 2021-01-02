Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Clinigen Group stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

