Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report sales of $31.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

