CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.31.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CME Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after buying an additional 133,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 91,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.