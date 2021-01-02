CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Up 17.6%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) rose 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 166,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,391% from the average daily volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

CNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

