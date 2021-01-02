Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.40

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.40 and traded as high as $22.83. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 138,121 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 26.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

