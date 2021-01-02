CoinDeal Token (CDL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $365.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $336,414.12 and approximately $365.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00027586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00500789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018299 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com.

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.