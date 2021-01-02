Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

About Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

