ColossusXT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $525.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $525.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007010 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,581,046,603 coins and its circulating supply is 12,540,004,776 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.