Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:ELP opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,959,000 after buying an additional 2,070,243 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $17,525,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 73.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 395,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 283,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

