Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renewable Energy Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus target price of $62.86, indicating a potential downside of 11.24%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Renewable Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 7.32 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group $2.64 billion 1.05 $389.73 million $3.75 18.89

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Renewable Energy Group 21.03% 12.04% 8.02%

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean or canola oils. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of biomass-based diesel produced under toll manufacturing arrangements with third party facilities using its feedstocks. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction or upgrade of biomass-based diesel production facilities. Further, it sells petroleum-based heating oils and diesel fuels, as well as operates fermentation facilities. The company owns and operates a network of 13 biorefineries, including eleven biorefineries located in the United States and two biorefineries located in Germany. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

