Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CODI. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Compass Diversified from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

CODI opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,984 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.