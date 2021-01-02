Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $1,400.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPGY. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 102,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,101. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Compass Group has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

