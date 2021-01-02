Conceal (CCX) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $585,189.34 and approximately $34,795.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.97 or 1.00199183 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024283 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00279604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00436278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00137889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,246,377 coins and its circulating supply is 9,399,671 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

