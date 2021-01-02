ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

CNOB stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $786.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

