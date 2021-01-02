Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $79.61 Average PT from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 2,081,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

