Constellation Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $9.91 million and $163,077.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.