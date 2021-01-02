CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CPLG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $400.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

