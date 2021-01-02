Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Acquires $11,973.75 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 465 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,973.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 151,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,116.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 203,780 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 566,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFC. BidaskClub lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

