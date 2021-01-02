Cortex Price Hits $0.0837 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00260923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.28 or 0.01896017 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

