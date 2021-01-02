Counos Coin (CCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $632,809.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $632,809.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

