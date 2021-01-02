Covesting (COV) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $92,657.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

