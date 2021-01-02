Cream Finance Price Tops $70.14 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for $70.14 or 0.00224302 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.52 million and $1.30 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

