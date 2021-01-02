Cred One Day Volume Reaches $426,752.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Cred has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and Huobi. Cred has a market cap of $1.87 million and $426,752.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00505145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018329 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

