Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $128.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of GTLS opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 95.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3,516.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 182,057 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

