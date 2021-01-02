Creditcoin Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001964 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $339.19 million and $4.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,833 coins and its circulating supply is 540,542,234 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

