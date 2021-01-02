Credits (CS) Hits Market Cap of $4.07 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Credits has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $61,830.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

