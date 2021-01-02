Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.36.

Cree stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.41. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $109.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

