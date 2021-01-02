Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.92

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.92 and last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 19260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cree by 46.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth about $292,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cree by 322.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,514 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

