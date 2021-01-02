Critical Survey: Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) versus Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -227.19% Great Panther Mining -16.04% 33.61% 10.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and Great Panther Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Great Panther Mining has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 222.69%. Given Great Panther Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Great Panther Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Great Panther Mining $198.65 million 1.52 -$91.02 million ($0.19) -4.49

Dakota Territory Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Panther Mining.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Dakota Territory Resource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It also holds interest in the Maitland Gold Property located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

