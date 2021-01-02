CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $236.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. FBN Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 947,431 shares of company stock valued at $149,336,402. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

