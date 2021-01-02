Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $6,377.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.32 or 0.01852964 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.