Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

COF opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.