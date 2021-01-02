Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.