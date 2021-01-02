Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $402,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 328.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 217,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 30.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,573 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $396.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

